Four-year-old Oscar McCormick walks with his mother, Jess McCormick, after the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District’s lighting ceremony for the Ritter Park Christmas Light Display on Wednesday in Huntington.
Two-year-old Cameron Cooper poses with Santa and Mrs. Claus during the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District’s lighting ceremony for the Ritter Park Christmas Light Display on Wednesday in Huntington.
Andrew Bowen speaks before flipping the switch for the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District’s lighting ceremony for the Ritter Park Christmas Light Display on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Ritter Park lit up Wednesday night as the community indulged in cookies and hot cocoa while checking out this year’s light display.
The Ritter Park Christmas Light Display stemmed from an idea by Huntington High School junior Andrew Bowen, who wanted to add more festivity to the city for his HHS Honors Program project.
Bowen said he eventually wants Ritter Park to have a light display that compares to others in the Tri-State, and he thinks the community is off to a good start to keep the new tradition going.
“The goal initially was to get it up to the level of Ashland and Gallipolis — those were the inspiration for this, and that’s a future goal,” Bowen said. “But even just to have this in the park, we didn’t have this two years ago, so to be able to keep it going for a second year is just, I think, a great start.”
This is the second year for the display. Last year, the display featured a fountain of light instead of the usual water, along with displays of the “12 Days of Christmas.” This year, a “Joy to the Wild” display featuring festive animals has been added.
Kathy McKenna, executive director of the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District, said she was happy to welcome the community back and to kick off the holiday season.
“This is just the second year that we have started this, but we hope to continue growing this program each year, and this is something the community has asked for for a number of years,” she said.
“It helps bring the community together, gets people out, gets people in the Christmas spirit and ready for the holidays.”
Before the lighting ceremony, McKenna said she had not seen the “Joy to the Wild” display lit up, but she thought having animals in the park was fitting.
Bowen thanked everyone who came to Wednesday’s event and said he hopes the community enjoys the lights through the holidays. Bowen also thanked everyone who donated, whether it was through online contributions, buying hot cocoa or in other ways.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
