HUNTINGTON — While COVID-19 has affected the largest annual fundraising event for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tri-State, the organization’s executive director, Robin Creasy, says the public has still turned out in support.
“Our 40th Annual Big Brothers Big Sisters Christmas Tree Sale began Saturday, Nov. 28, in two lots instead of three because of a decrease in available volunteers due to COVID,” Creasy said. “We only ordered 60% of what we normally do because we didn’t know how people would respond this year.”
However, Creasy says the response has been better than anyone imagined.
“We have found that we are selling them faster this year than in previous years,” she said.
On Wednesday, John and Ann Schurman, of Huntington, were looking over the White Pine, Scotch Pine, Concolor Fir, Leyland Cypress and Fraser Fir trees in Huntington at one of the lots at HIMG on U.S. 60.
“The Scotch Pine is probably my favorite, but I try to mix it up each year,” Ann Schurman said. “I have always preferred a live Christmas tree and get one every year. I was at a doctor’s appointment and saw this lot for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tri-State and thought if I can find one I like and help support a good cause at the same time then that would be wonderful.”
Roger Mills, a Huntington volunteer working the HIMG lot, said he started with 300 trees and was down to 53.
“I am not sure if people just don’t to go into the stores to buy a tree or if more people are excited about Christmas and want the experience of picking out a live tree during this difficult year,” Mills said. “But I encourage folks to not wait to buy one because I have a feeling they may all be gone after the weekend.”
The sale lasts until the trees are all gone, which in a normal year is around mid-December, according to Mills.
Creasy says she thinks people are looking for more joy this Christmas because of the pandemic.
“It’s been a hard year for everyone and we have had to work really hard this year because of the impacts the virus is having on us in terms of available volunteers and fundraising,” she said.
Creasy said the annual fundraiser typically brings in from $48,000 to $50,000 for the organization.
“This year it will be about 60% of that total, and that’s if we sell all of the trees and wreaths,” she said.
Fraser fir wreaths are also available for $18, while the trees range in prices from around $65 to $85.
Trees can be purchased in Ashland at the Ashland Tennis Center, 13th Street and Oakview Road. Hours at both the Huntington and Ashland lots are from noon to 9 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends.
Creasy said during this unprecedented year, they are following recommended guidelines to protect the health of their volunteers and the community during this sale.
“We are also offering a contact-free checkout process and are now accepting credit and debit cards, PayPal and Venmo at all locations,” she said.
All trees are freshly cut and are shipped from Floyd County, Virginia. All funds stay locally to help Big Brothers Big Sisters serve at-risk children in the community.
“Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tri-State provides one-on-one adult mentors to children that do not have a natural mentor,” Creasy said. “It may be the child of a single parent or a child in foster care. About 76% of our children in need of a mentor have at least one parent with a substance abuse disorder.”
Creasy says the organization has been operating since 1940 in the Tri-State and is in need of more volunteers and donations.
“Volunteers and donations of any size are much-needed,” she said. “If we want to change the way tomorrow looks for Huntington, we need to change the lives of children today. They are our tomorrow.”
For additional information about Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tri-State, visit them on Facebook or call 304-522-2191 in Huntington or 606-329-8799 in Ashland.