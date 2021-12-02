HUNTINGTON — If you drive by Huntington East Middle School and see a famed station wagon, you might be tempted to stop for a photo.
But the replica build of the 1979 Ford Crown Victoria LTD Country Squire Wagon used in “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” isn’t parked on school property for just the good looks — it’s being used as a centerpiece for the inaugural “Cram the Christmas Wagon” fundraising drive that will put gifts under the tree for more than 50 students in Cabell County.
Joseph McQuaid, who once owned a car repair garage, purchased the 1989 model of the vehicle and began remaking it into a replica model with a custom front end, new lights, paint job, graphics and even a Christmas tree and wreath with working lights to tie everything together.
“It just kind of hit me while I was driving to work one morning, to use (the car) as an incentive for people to come in and make a donation and get their picture taken with the wagon, too,” McQuaid said.
The donation drive continues through Dec. 20, and toys will be delivered to children between Dec. 20 and Dec. 22, just before schools close for the holiday break. Those who want to donate toys or give monetary donations, which are encouraged, can do so by stopping in the main office at HEMS during school hours Monday through Friday.
With some help from the day shift road patrol, members of the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department will help deliver the gifts over a three-day period before school lets out for the remainder of the calendar year.
McQuaid said he hopes the car can provide a smile or two for kids and their families this holiday season. Though this is the first donation drive he’s put together, he said he hopes it’s nowhere near the last.
“As long as I have the car and am the SRO (school resource officer) up here, I’m hoping to continue doing this every single year,” McQuaid said.
McQuaid worked with the school counselors and social workers to compile a list of students from Huntington East Middle and other feeder schools, and will extend the donation drive to other schools if they have the resources to do so.
“Where this effort is being led by staff and volunteers here, we’re going to make sure our school and feeders are taken care of, and then if there are leftover items or money, we’ll distribute it to other schools,” McQuaid said.
The station wagon will not be at Huntington East Middle on Thursday or Friday this week since McQuaid has entered it, and will be driving it, in the Gatlinburg Christmas parade this weekend, but donations are still being collected those days, even without the car there.