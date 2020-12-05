HUNTINGTON — Christmas spirit is alive this weekend at Heritage Farm Museum & Village’s annual Christmas Village in Huntington.
Carolers, wagon rides, arts and crafts, a live Nativity and Santa all returned for the fifth year of the event, just in different ways this year due COVID-19. The sold-out event — which is taking place this weekend and next — offers visitors a chance to see what a traditional Christmas would have looked like in Appalachia in the early to mid-1800s.
Lights strung along the log buildings and cabins made the area glisten and glow Friday as Christmas music filled the air, giving families a chance for just one second to forget about a year troubled by a pandemic.
Audy Perry, executive director of Heritage Farm Museum and Village, said staff has been working hard to figure out how to alter the events to be able to socially distance and follow CDC recommendations regarding the coronavirus.
“The staff got together and thought through what we normally do and just modified it in a way. We are still doing things people love to do, but in a safe manner,” he said.
Some of those things include requiring tickets to be purchased ahead of time, pre-packaging crafts and making tables single-family only. Wagon rides will be single-family only and parking will be done at the farm, instead of bussing attendees in from a remote location.
While Santa is attending, he will be in his sleigh with children able to talk to him from afar. A live Nativity was also placed outside.
Christmas Village is in its fifth year, and was named last year as one of the top 20 events in the southeast for the Christmas season by the Southeast Tourism Society, Perry said.
He said the event blends Appalachia and Christmas together for the perfect experience. He said he hopes it helps families spend quality time together as they celebrate the past and future of Appalachia.
“We hope they have appreciation that we come from an amazing heritage of people and celebrate not only the hard work that it took to make our lives possible, but also the beauty and the joy that is within these mountains.”