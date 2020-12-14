WAYNE — Christmas Wishes of Wayne County received a $2,500 donation from the Wayne County Deputy Sheriff’s Association to help make sure no child in the county goes without a nice Christmas.
In addition to the donation to Christmas Wishes, the DSA also plans to donate $600 to $700 to local senior centers.
DSA President Harry Sowards said children and the elderly are two of the most important groups of people in the Wayne County community, and he is happy the DSA is able to give back to them.
“Those are the two most important classifications of people in our society — children and seniors — and we feel like children and sometimes when you get to the senior ages, can’t do as much for themselves,” Sowards said. “So, we felt like it would be the right thing for us to do — to give back to those who worked and made our community a better place to live and can no longer do that. We felt like we could repay that favor and help the seniors out and those children who need it to, and maybe make their Christmas a little better.”
The donations came from a raffle organized by the DSA for a Bergara B-14 hunting and match rifle and a three-hour spa package for two at El Haijj as well as other donations from supporters who did not partake in the raffle.
Altogether, the event raised more than $3,800, and after taking out the cost of the prizes and the amount to be donated to the senior centers, $2,500 was left for Christmas Wishes.
President of Christmas Wishes of Wayne County Tonia White said she was grateful for the large donation from the DSA. White said she only expected to receive maybe $1,000 from the raffle, so she was ecstatic to know her expectation had more than doubled.
When her group of volunteers who help find sponsors and organize gift drop-off and pick-up for Christmas Wishes recipients had their first meeting, White said the members were unsure if they should participate because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
White, also currently battling leukemia, said she was worried because she would not be able to be out in the community to help as much as she normally does, but the group said they could not give up on those in need.
“We were worried in the beginning — wondering if we were even going to be able to do it because of COVID, but the group said we can’t not do it because what if there is a child going without Christmas because we decided we are not going to find sponsors,” White said. “So, when the Wayne DSA stepped up and helped, it was like peace of mind for everybody and everybody knew that with their help and their generosity, there’s not going to be a child that’s on this list that’s going to be without Christmas.”
The initial list of children put on the Christmas Wishes Facebook page have all been sponsored and will receive gifts this holiday season. There is a second waitlist organizers are trying to find sponsors for still as well as elderly couples who still need sponsors for meals. White said the DSA donation can be put towards those individuals if needed.
White said they will have sponsored families and individuals pick-up their items on Saturday, Dec. 12, but if there are children and elders who do not have sponsors by that time, they will use the DSA donation money to make sure everyone is helped during the holiday season.
“We’re not going to wait until the last second to try and find a sponsor, we’re going to go ahead and make sure these kids have a sponsor with the money we have that we received,” White said. “We’ll buy items for these kids because you never know what’s going to happen, but we always make sure because we don’t want no child to wake up on Christmas morning with nothing.”
Despite many people throughout the country possibly struggling because of the coronavirus pandemic, Sowards said he was not surprised by the amount of support from the community because he believes Wayne County is full of helpful individuals.
“I can’t say it (the participation) surprised me because in Wayne County, we have a lot of giving people,” he said. “I guess it’s just a community pride thing — so people here support a lot of organizations with kids and seniors. That’s just who we are and who we have here.”