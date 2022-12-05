BOTH PHOTOS: Dancers perform on stage at the Foundry Theater to raise money for Branches Domestic Violence Shelter and the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter during the Christmas with a Cause event on Sunday inside Huntington City Hall.
Dancers perform on stage at the Foundry Theater to raise money for Branches Domestic Violence Shelter and the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter during the Christmas with a Cause event on Sunday, December 4, 2022, inside Huntington City Hall. Participating dance studios included Ultimate Dance Legacy, Nancy's School of Dance, Elite Performance Academy, Bridget's Dance Academy and the Art Center School of Dance.
