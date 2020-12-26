HUNTINGTON — A local church’s COVID-19 lockdown project will be giving 53 blankets to babies in need this January.
Bates Memorial Presbyterian Church, located at East Pea Ridge and Jefferson Park Drive between Huntington and Barboursville, recently completed a crochet project that was begun at the start of the year, producing nearly 1,800 granny squares by nine women. The project began last year when church member Janet Mattson saw a picture of another church’s Christmas decorations on Facebook, in which they covered their sanctuary’s trees with community-made baby blankets.
“I originally expected only 15 or 20 blankets,” said Mattson. “There were only nine of us making them; our church is very small. But because of COVID, we were all home.”
After proposing the project to her church in January, Mattson and her helpers began working on the blankets in early February. Mattson described the effort as being a collaborative one, with some members making granny squares, some stitching them together to make the blankets, and some that did both.
The women involved in the project included church members Alexis Brumfield, Sue Hatcher, Rexanna Shumaker, Muffy Walker, Sherry Eling and Ramona Anderson, as well as Nancy Welch, Beckie Perry and Sandy Gay, who were relatives of church members.
The project finished during late November around Thanksgiving. Mattson described the process as being a long and tedious one at times, having stitched together 16 of the blankets herself over the course of three months.
“My husband would always come upstairs and ask me, ‘You working on those blankets again?’ and I’d just laugh and say, ‘Yeah, working on blankets again,’ ” said Mattson.
Though the blankets are currently decorating the sanctuary of Bates Memorial, come January all 53 of them will be donated to Lily’s Place, a nonprofit organization that provides medical and nursing care for infants with Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome. The plan had originally been to deliver the blankets before Christmas, but due to COVID-19 restrictions on church activities, the delivery had to be postponed until January.
“It blows my mind that there has to be somewhere like that,” said Mattson. “We’re grateful to be able to do this for a place like Lily’s Place.”
Mattson has said that the church already has the idea of making lap robes for people who use wheelchairs, which they hope to potentially deliver to the Hershel “Woody” Williams Veteran Affairs Medical Center.