HUNTINGTON — Grace Food Pantry will conduct a “free giveaway” from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 6 in the 5th Avenue parking lot of Guyandotte United Methodist Church, 305 Main St. Clothing, shoes, toys, household items and miscellaneous items will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Associates also will sell hot dogs, popcorn and soft drinks to support community needs. There will be photo opportunities with “Gracie” and her special friend and guest.
“We are doing this to celebrate the warmer weather and the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions,” says Connie Miller, the food pantry’s director. “Throughout the economic shutdown, we have continued to provide residents in the community with food and other needs.”
The pantry’s staff — volunteers, all of them — has continued to stay open with a limited staff, personal limitations and reduced donations.
“We also support the ‘55-and-Older’ Program through the Southwestern Community Action Council by providing a training site,” Miller says. “We also support recovering members of the community, the Girl Scouts, church youth groups and high school students needing community service credits by giving them opportunities to load and unload food donations, distributing food to those who need it, filling backpack meals, making hygiene packs and filling stockings — among other things.”
The food pantry and Connie’s Kids Club have followed a longtime commitment to children by supplying backpack meals to various elementary schools, including Altizer, Village of Barboursville and Meadows.
“During the COVID-19 shutdown, Connie’s Kids Club has continued to provide more than 120 children with needed nutritional meals and snacks to ensure that no child goes hungry during this or any other time,” says Becky Murphy, one of the pantry’s volunteers.
Pantry volunteers ask those who visit June 6 to respect its social distancing procedures.