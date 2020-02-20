HUNTINGTON — River Cities Community Church will host a Pastors Encouragement Conference, sponsored by The Brooklyn Tabernacle and Pastor Jim Cymbala, on March 26.
Cymbala will encourage pastors through the Scriptures, personal stories and his prayers to keep on “equipping the saints for the work of the ministry.”
Doors will open at 8:30 a.m. Light refreshments will be available in the gymnasium until the first session begins. There will be two morning sessions, then a break for lunch in the gym (box lunch provided). The afternoon will include a Q&A time with Cymbala. The conference will conclude at 2:30 p.m.
Pastors are invited to attend this conference at no cost. Registration is required to prepare sufficient seating and food.
River Cities Community Church is located at 4385 U.S. 60 East, Huntington. Call 304-736-8197 or visit www.roundchurch.net.