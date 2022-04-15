Parishioners gather at Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church during an ecumenical Good Friday service conducted by the Huntington Downtown Ministerial Association on Friday, April 15, 2022, in Huntington.
A display featuring a crown of thorns resting on a cross sits onstage at Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church during an ecumenical Good Friday service conducted by the Huntington Downtown Ministerial Association on Friday, April 15, 2022, at Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church in Huntington.
The Rev. Dr. Parrish Bridges, senior pastor at First Presbyterian Church, speaks to those gathered during an ecumenical Good Friday service conducted by the Huntington Downtown Ministerial Association on Friday, April 15, 2022, at Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church in Huntington.
Parishioners come together for an ecumenical Good Friday service conducted by the Huntington Downtown Ministerial Association on Friday, April 15, 2022, at Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church in Huntington.
Members of the Johnson Memorial Music Department perform during an ecumenical Good Friday service conducted by the Huntington Downtown Ministerial Association on Friday, April 15, 2022, Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church in Huntington.
Parishioners gather at Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church during an ecumenical Good Friday service conducted by the Huntington Downtown Ministerial Association on Friday, April 15, 2022, in Huntington.
A display featuring a crown of thorns resting on a cross sits onstage at Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church during an ecumenical Good Friday service conducted by the Huntington Downtown Ministerial Association on Friday, April 15, 2022, at Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church in Huntington.
The Rev. Dr. Parrish Bridges, senior pastor at First Presbyterian Church, speaks to those gathered during an ecumenical Good Friday service conducted by the Huntington Downtown Ministerial Association on Friday, April 15, 2022, at Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church in Huntington.
Parishioners come together for an ecumenical Good Friday service conducted by the Huntington Downtown Ministerial Association on Friday, April 15, 2022, at Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church in Huntington.
Members of the Johnson Memorial Music Department perform during an ecumenical Good Friday service conducted by the Huntington Downtown Ministerial Association on Friday, April 15, 2022, Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Eight churches came together on Good Friday to commemorate Jesus’ crucifixion and discuss his last words.
Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church in Huntington hosted community members during the service, which was conducted by the Huntington Downtown Ministerial Association, as they commemorated the day Jesus died on the cross.
The Rev. Parrish Bridges, of First Presbyterian Church, led the service and said he was happy to see people from different churches come together, as it has been two years since the last in-person Good Friday service.
“To see people come out at noon on Good Friday is great. We haven’t been able to do this for two years, so this is huge,” Bridges said. “To see people want and desire to come back and do things we’ve done in the past, I think it just adds even more meaning to the day.”
During the service, Bridges spoke of the seven last messages Jesus is believed to have said when he was nailed to the cross.
Bridges said before dying on the cross, Jesus spoke of forgiveness, salvation, reunion and more to the people and to God.
Bridges said even though it happened more than 2,000 years ago, it is an important part of their faith to remember Jesus’ sacrifices.
“Even though it happened so long ago, it’s good to have that reminder every year of why we do what we do in our worship and just that deep sense of calling, of what it means to be a called disciple of Jesus. I’m hoping this is a reminder of that,” he said.
The Rev. Teresa Deane, of Johnson Memorial, said the pastors were not sure what kind of turnout the Good Friday service would have, but they were pleased with how many people attended after two years of limiting their time in person.
Deane said she was happy to be around the other pastors, and they have already started talking about having joint services again like churches did before the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Deane said the pastors from other churches make up a supportive community, and she is happy they are able to work together.
“If you read the whole Bible, it’s pretty clear Jesus intended to break down some barriers and get people to work together and love each other. So that’s what we’re intending to do,” she said.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for the Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @IngramWCn.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.