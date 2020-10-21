HUNTINGTON — Several pastors and congregations will meet at Seventh Avenue Baptist Church, located at the corner of 7th Avenue and 3rd Street West in Huntington, at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, to conduct a joint prayer meeting for the United States.
“In a world that is filled with distractions, the church needs to have a fresh encounter with Jesus Christ,” says organizer Darrell Buttram, pastor of Tenth Avenue Church of God. “For this reason, as we gather Friday for prayer, we will be using Revelation 1 as a prayer model, praying prayers focused not on our circumstances, but on who Jesus is in the midst of everything that was, that is and that is to come.”
Buttram says believers need to refocus their attention on who Jesus is.
“That way, we are better able to seek his face with a confident expectation of what only God can accomplish in and through each one of us,” he explains.
Those who attend will be asked to socially distance themselves. Free masks will be available for those who do not have them.