Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Churches around the area welcomed 2021 with a variety of services Thursday night.

At First Church of the Nazarene in Huntington, the church’s sanctuary was open for a prayer and communion service from 5 to 7 p.m. to allow people and their families to come and go at their convenience, and Pastor Marc Price was on hand to pray with people who stopped by.

New Year’s Eve church services often serve as an opportunity for those attending to reflect on the past year as well as pray for the year ahead.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.