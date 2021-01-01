HUNTINGTON — Churches around the area welcomed 2021 with a variety of services Thursday night.
At First Church of the Nazarene in Huntington, the church’s sanctuary was open for a prayer and communion service from 5 to 7 p.m. to allow people and their families to come and go at their convenience, and Pastor Marc Price was on hand to pray with people who stopped by.
New Year’s Eve church services often serve as an opportunity for those attending to reflect on the past year as well as pray for the year ahead.