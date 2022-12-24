The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Huntington City Mission serves free hot meals 363 days a year. On Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, volunteers from Trinity Episcopal Church and First Presbyterian Church take over in providing home-cooked food for the community.

This tradition began more than 20 years ago for both downtown Huntington churches. Ed Copeland, an elder at First Presbyterian Church on 5th Avenue, started it there in 1993.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.