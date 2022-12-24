HUNTINGTON — Huntington City Mission serves free hot meals 363 days a year. On Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, volunteers from Trinity Episcopal Church and First Presbyterian Church take over in providing home-cooked food for the community.
This tradition began more than 20 years ago for both downtown Huntington churches. Ed Copeland, an elder at First Presbyterian Church on 5th Avenue, started it there in 1993.
“It’s important in one regard to be able to take some of the pressure off of the work that Huntington City Mission does throughout the year,” said Rus Livingood, considered the unofficial point person for First Presbyterian Church’s Christmas Day community meal. “This is one day that we can allow those individuals who do this throughout the year to have a break and enjoy time with their families.”
Chuck Warder, the project chairman for Trinity Episcopal Church, knows that the church been doing its holiday outreach since before he started volunteering in the mid-90s.
“After two years of COVID shutdown, we are reopening our dining room,” Warder said. “We are really excited for guests to come in and sit down, and be served a Christmas Eve dinner.”
For the third year in a row, First Presbyterian Church will offer meals to-go only on Christmas Day. The first two years were because of COVID-19. This year, organizers were worried the timing of Christmas would make the meal difficult to coordinate.
“It is further affirmation of how much our community cares, how many people want to help,” said Angela Harshbarger, public relations and special events coordinator for City Mission.
The majority of meals from First Presbyterian Church are delivered to groups and organizations, like the shelters at City Mission and Meals on Wheels. Last year, church volunteers delivered 747 meals and had around 100 walk-ins. On the menu this year are 300 pounds of glazed ham, 250 pounds of made-from-scratch mashed potatoes, 250 pounds of green beans and 250 pounds of corn, dinner rolls and dessert.
Because of the inclement weather this weekend, Trinity Episcopal Church was prepared for as few as 75 guests and as many as 300 on Saturday.
“At our peak, we have served 300 meals,” Warder said.
The desserts and entrees, hams and turkeys are prepared by volunteers in their homes and then brought to Trinity Episcopal Church on Christmas Eve morning. Side dishes are made in the church kitchen, which has a small capacity.
“Sometimes we’ve had more volunteers than we’ve had guests,” Warder said.
It takes more than 100 volunteers between both churches to prepare, serve and distribute the meals.
“It’s been a longstanding tradition, and we’re glad to be apart of something on the most important day of the year and to volunteer our time and our effort and to give a gift to the people who just need a hot meal on Christmas Day,” said Parrish Bridges, pastor and head of staff at First Presbyterian.
Sally Oxley's family first volunteered at First Presbyterian when her son was in college, about 17 years ago.
"It's a great service to the community and members of the church all come together," Oxley said.
She has the 5 to 7 a.m. shift cutting and packaging desserts on Christmas Day.
"On Christmas Day, it's all about loving your neighbor and helping them," she said.
Alan Morris volunteered at First Presbyterian with his wife. Their children volunteered with them up until they moved away. He doesn’t remember how long they’ve been doing it but knows that it’s been at least 20 years.
“We enjoy the fellowship of doing it with people in our church and others that volunteer. Sometimes there are new people that we meet. It’s a great time of fellowship and service and certainly something that we need to be doing as human beings,” Morris said.
For Livingood, it’s a chance to teach his children about why charity is important.
“I have three children and I know now that they will grow up knowing — because I’ve been doing this since all three of them have been alive, that they will grow up knowing that this is what Christmas is for our family. We serve others and then we eat as a family and open presents,” he said.
He said he doesn’t care for the commercialization around Christmas.
“I would rather spend my time trying to provide for others on that day in the spirit of what Christmas stands for so that they can enjoy it more,” he said.
For Warder, the Christmas Eve dinner is a way for Trinity Episcopal to connect with the community.
“It’s an outreach and we all really need to work on our outreach and the resources we have for others who aren’t as fortunate on a day like Christmas Eve,” Warder said. “It gives someone a chance to come in and be warm and have food served to them. Enjoy our hospitality and make themselves welcome. It’s just in the very DNA of Trinity Episcopal Church.”
But overall, volunteers put in their time just because they care.
“Many of the church members have a heart for giving in any way that they can,” Bridges said. ”We’ve always been a mission-oriented kind of church where we like to do projects within the community that help others, especially people who may be less fortunate, or just to offer our gifts, skills and our service in some way to others who are in need of that.”
“We are glad to be a part of this community, and we want to help out any way that we can” Bridges said.
The poverty rate in Huntington is at 30.2%, according to census data.
“It is important that these individuals receive a hot meal and get to eat it with others on a special day out of the year where they might not otherwise have access to such a meal,” Livingood said.
The meals from the two churches feed people at Recovery Point, Riverview Manor, Cammack School and Harmony House as well as the City Mission.
“We enjoy it and our community needs it. It’s one meal for a lot of people, but it’s still one meal out of a 1,000 meals that a person would eat in a year. It's the least we can do,” Morris said.
Trinity Episcopal offered a dinner from noon to 4 p.m. on Dec. 24. First Presbyterian Church will offer delivery and pick-up of meals from noon to 2 p.m. on Dec. 25. The two churches are practically neighbors, with First Presbyterian on 5th Avenue and Trinity Episcopal on 11th Street in downtown Huntington.
Those who would like to take a meal to go from Trinity Episcopal Church, should come toward the end around 3 p.m.
City Mission will still serve breakfast on Christmas Eve and brunch on Christmas Day. It will also have cold cuts and snack items for shelter residents in the evening on Dec. 25.