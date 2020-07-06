HUNTINGTON — A hilltop display of pyrotechnics, visible to people from their cars, unofficially capped the Fourth of July weekend in Huntington.
Though Dawg Dazzle, which typically provides a fireworks display for the city at the holiday, has been postponed until Labor Day weekend due to restrictions on the size of public gatherings, residents in city limits still were able to be wowed by the fireworks put on by Christ Temple Church on Sunday as part of its annual Freedom Celebration.
The church on Johnstown Road also offered concessions via a carhop service, entertainment and special guest speakers.
Due to ongoing concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus, those attending were asked to stay in their vehicles and parking spaces for the event, which was free and open to the public.