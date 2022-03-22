CANNONSBURG, Ky. — The Cinema Camp Landing will participate in a nationwide fundraising event to show Oles Sanin’s acclaimed feature film “The Guide,” subtitled, in its theaters with box office proceeds to be donated to Ukrainian relief efforts.
The film’s director and producer, Sanin, is currently locked down in Kyiv, but recently provided an introduction now attached to the movie that conveys the urgency of the situation and the need for assistance.
The movie will be shown at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, March 22-23, at Cinema Camp Landing. Tickets are $5 adults and $3 children, with all proceeds donated to a special Ukraine Relief Fund that is being managed by Human & Civil Rights Organizations of America Inc. Tickets can be purchased at the Cinema Camp Landing Concession stand or CinemaCampLanding.com. Direct donations can be made at http://www.StandwithUkrainethroughfilm.org.
In 2014, Ukrainian filmmakers produced and released “The Guide,” a drama set in the 1930s depicting Soviet oppression. The drama was selected as the Ukrainian entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 87th Academy Awards. The film also won the Best Actor and Cinematography awards that year at the Odessa International Film Festival. In addition, Sanin’s film was nominated for the grand prize at both the Odessa and the Warsaw International Film Festival.
Donations from cinemas will be forwarded to a special Ukraine Relief Fund that is being managed by Human & Civil Rights Organizations of America Inc. Marshall Strauss, a long-time human rights activist, is board president of this national group, which was established in 1994 and has handled millions in donations.
