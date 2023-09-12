ABOVE: Acrobats perform in for a crowd gathered to watch Circus Lena on Monday at the Huntington Mall in Barboursville. LEFT: Performers take the stage for Circus Lena at the Huntington Mall in Barboursville.
BARBOURSVILLE — The Circus Lena is set up in the parking lot of the Huntington Mall through Sept. 17.
The company is based out of Florida and has been performing for the past five years, but this is its first out-of-state tour, which started in February and lasts through January. It stops for just 25 days in between shows, giving everyone a break and time to create a new show.
The classic circus show is an all-human performance. Camila Murphy is an acrobat in the show. This is her first year with Circus Lena, but she has been a professional performer for about four years. She performs two acts with her husband: adagio hand to hand and a quick-change magic.
“I do it because I just love doing it,” Murphy said. “To live this way, to do what you do with all this … it’s a lot of training. It’s a lot of things that if you don’t love it; it’s a very hard lifestyle. So I like to train, I like to improve. I like to see results in what I do. That just fulfills me.”
There are acrobats, aerialists, comedians and jugglers.
“A traditional circus, it shows you how amazing the body is, the human body. What it can do. Especially the acrobatic acts, and it’s someone who puts so much time into something that they get really good at it and just, wow you! And that, for me, is very interesting in a human being,” she said.
She enjoys traveling with the circus. Her favorite place that they’ve visited on this tour was Chicago.
“Circus life, for me, is new. This is the first time that I’ve traveled around with the circus, and it’s a lifestyle, really. And obviously there’s hard parts and et cetera, but it’s an adventure. That’s what I like the most about this whole life; it’s a constant adventure,” she said.
It’s a nostalgic setting, straight off a movie set, with bright colors, lights, popcorn, happy music and stunning costumes.
“It’s not designed for one person in the house. It’s designed for everybody in the house to have fun. And if you come into Circus Lena, what you’re gonna get is one hour and 30 minutes of freedom from all your problems and you’re gonna have fun, you’re gonna relax, you’re gonna laugh, you’re gonna scream, you’re gonna clap, you’re gonna have fun,” said Leonard Gonzalez, CEO and owner of Circus Lena.
Gonzalez says his team was a little nervous setting up in Huntington for the first time.
“When we first decided to come to Huntington, we knew there was nothing like this before here and we were kind of scared. Like, how are people gonna react to the circus? And to be honest, we were surprised. Since the tent was up, people were asking to buy tickets, saying, ‘We want to come; how do we do this?’ And that makes us really happy,” he said.
He said that they’ve had such a warm welcome that there are already plans in place to return to Huntington next year around the same time with a completely new show.
There are 28 employees traveling with the circus; that includes all crew, concession workers and performers. Their families also travel with them.
Tickets can be purchased at the gate, but it is preferred customers purchase online. General admission is $30 for adults, and $15 for children and seniors. There is a $10 discount for active military members with a current ID.
