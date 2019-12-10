HUNTINGTON — The Marshall Artists Series finished out the 2019 portion of its schedule with “Cirque Musica Presents Holiday Wishes” at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center on Monday evening.
Described as “a full sensory, live holiday event for the whole family,” the “Cirque Musica Presents Holiday Wishes” show brought together the best circus acts found around the world, combined with singers, dancers and holiday music played by a live orchestra.
The Marshall Artists Series resumes in 2020 with “The Simon & Garfunkel Story” on Feb. 5, which will feature a full live band and state-of-the-art video production and lighting. The show includes hits such as “Mrs. Robinson,” “Cecilia,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “Homeward Bound” and more.
For information or tickets, call 304-696-6656 or order online at Ticketmaster.com, or visit the box office located in the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center on the campus of Marshall University from noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.