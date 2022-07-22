The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

2020 0710 aerial 18.jpg
This photo shows an aerial view of St. Mary’s Medical Center on July 9, 2020.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Babies will no longer be delivered at St. Mary’s Medical Center, effective Nov. 18.

In a statement from St. Mary’s Chief Operating Officer Angie Swearingen to employees Thursday, Swearingen said Mountain Health Network has decided that due to decreased childbirths, childbirth services will be discontinued at the facility in November.

