HUNTINGTON — Babies will no longer be delivered at St. Mary’s Medical Center, effective Nov. 18.
In a statement from St. Mary’s Chief Operating Officer Angie Swearingen to employees Thursday, Swearingen said Mountain Health Network has decided that due to decreased childbirths, childbirth services will be discontinued at the facility in November.
“As childbirths decline both nationally and regionally, Mountain Health Network is realigning services to best serve the needs of patients. As such, childbirth services will discontinue at St. Mary’s Medical Center (SMMC) November 18, 2022, and be combined at the Cabell Huntington Hospital campus,” she said.
Mountain Health Network is the parent company of St. Mary’s Medical Center and Cabell Huntington Hospital, both located in Huntington.
Swearingen said though childbirths have decreased nationally over the past decade, local childbirth rates have declined more so due to a lower number of women who are of childbearing age.
Moving forward, Swearingen said the obstetrics unit will be constructed into a medical and surgical department focused on women’s health. Staff, providers and leadership will contribute input and Swearingen said they hope to create a seamless transition.
The medical center will also work with local obstetricians and pediatricians to assist expecting mothers with birth plans, she said.
“We honor the thousands of babies that have been born at (St. Mary’s Medical Center) and the fond memories they hold. We cherish being a part of those important moments and look forward to serving the new mothers, babies and families of our region,” she said.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
