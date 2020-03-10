IRONTON — The 4th Street door to the Lawrence County Courthouse reopened Monday, but officials are planning to close the courthouse’s 5th Street door in early April, limiting public access to the building.
Several officials cited security issues as a reason to close the 5th Street door to the courthouse in about a month, a move that a number of courthouse employees don’t like and feel is not needed. The 4th Street door to the courthouse has been closed for months as part of a $6.6 million plus renovation that is nearly completed.
DeAnna Holliday, commission president, said Lawrence County was one of the last courthouses in the state to have more than one entrance. However, the Cabell County Courthouse in Huntington still has two public entrances as does the Boyd County Courthouse in Catlettsburg, Kentucky.
“It’s a security issue,” Holliday said Monday. “We have a brand new Americans with Disabilities Act handicapped ramp” to the 4th Street door to the courthouse in Ironton. “I do realize the importance of security. The new ramp is very nice.”
Three handicapped parking places have been added near the ramp, Holliday said.
Lawrence County Treasurer Steve Burcham said that while it’s the commissioners’ responsibility to manage the courthouse and he isn’t familiar with the security issues, “I have a concern for the citizenry and especially for the elderly and the handicapped gaining entry to the courthouse.”
When the courthouse closes the 5th Street door, Burcham said, he will have an employee assist those having problems gaining entry to pay taxes or need to get to the treasurer’s office. The 5th Street door does have a handicapped accessible ramp to gain entry to the courthouse that won’t be used in a month or so.
The security problem is exacerbated by not having enough employees with Ohio Police Officer Training and carrying a firearm, said Common Pleas Judge Andy Ballard. There are concerns about having adequately staffed security officers, he said.
“It’s a personnel issue,” Ballard said.
Collins Career Center is among vocational schools in Southeastern Ohio seeking federal funds to train students to work in the security field.
The commissioners hired Perfection Group, a Cincinnati architectural firm, to put on a new roof and gutters, refurbish the copper, courthouse dome, do masonry work, make elevator improvements along with sidewalk and steps to the 4th Street side of the courthouse. Heating and lighting improvements also were part of the renovation.