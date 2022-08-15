The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The West Virginia School Building Authority won’t distribute its usual major school construction and renovation grants this December, after the agency’s outgoing executive director forecast soaring costs to fund previously promised projects.

“I don’t know where this is going to end, but I do not feel comfortable in projecting and adding new projects being funded when I don’t feel we have the funds,” said David Roach, who served as the authority’s executive director before being hired Wednesday as the new state schools superintendent.

Ryan Quinn covers education. He can be reached at 304-348-1254 or ryan.quinn@hdmediallc

.com. Follow @RyanEQuinn on Twitter.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.