HUNTINGTON — In an effort to support the local tourism scene during this unexpected pandemic, the Huntington City Council voted Monday to allocated $100,000 to Huntington Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.
“As the CVB, our job is to work outside the area to promote the area and to get people to come here and spend their money,” said Tyson Compton, president of the Huntington Convention and Visitors Bureau. “It’s all about economic development, because when we get people to come here, they’re staying in the hotels, eating in the restaurants, shopping in the stores and going to the attractions. So, we’re all about bringing money to the economy.”
With most travel either restricted or banned in the United States since March, Compton, said the bureau’s revenue stream was hit pretty hard as it is funded solely by the hotel and motel tax, a 6% room tax charged by hotels in Cabell and Wayne counties.
Since March, Compton said, the CVB has lost over $200,000, which has greatly impacted its ability to attract visitors to the area.
This allocation will just allow us to replenish our marketing budget, and although it is money coming to the CVB, again, because of the economic development factor, this is money that really is going to support our entire community,” he said.
Compton said studies show that people are still wanting to travel during this time, but the number one concern right now is safety.
He added that smaller locations with outdoor activities and fewer crowds are ideal right now, according to those studies.
“Huntington, Cabell County and Wayne County certainly fit the bill in all of those categories so we feel, if we can get that message out to people that we are here, we are open and we are safe, that they will make their travel plans for Huntington,” Compton said.
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said the city was fortunate to be in a place to help the CVB after being diligent with its finances.
“This is an investment in our hospitality industry and an investment in our convention of visitors business,” Williams said. “... It’s our thought that we contribute $100,000 in helping sustain their budget now, that that $100,000 will pay itself back many times over in the future.”
In other business, council approved an ordinance aimed at deterring trespassers in vacant and unsafe structures.
City Attorney Scott Damron said the ordinance allows the city to post no-trespassing signs on properties that are on the vacant building registry after a period of 30 days if the owner has not already done so.
Damron said this will aid in the police departments ability to remove people staying in vacant buildings because it will eliminate the question of whether or not a person has consent from the owner to be in the vacant building because of the no trespassing sign.
The ordinance also raises the maximum fine for structure trespassing from $100 to $500 and also allows the potential for up to 30 days of jail time.
“It is not necessarily the intent of the police department to arrest a trespasser on vacant properties, but it does give them the option if it’s necessary,” Damron said. “We recognize that there is a homeless problem in the city as well as all other cities. This does not necessarily address that problem, but the occupation of vacant building is not the answer.”
Only one public comment was submitting concerning the ordinance. The comment, submitted by the On the Streets Committee, called the ordinance “shortsighted” and an “ineffective solution to the problem of homelessness in Huntington.” It went on to say that the ordinance prioritizes punishments over solutions by increasing the fine and adding jail time for trespassing.
Council also approved the purchase of several items for the Huntington Police Department, including five 2021 Ford Utility Police Interceptors and equipment for those five new vehicles.
The vehicles are to be purchased from Stephen Auto Center in Danville, West Virginia, for a total of $160,060.
{p class=”MsoNormal”}The vehicles will also be outfitted with emergency equipment from Rocky Fork Enterprizes LLC in Charleston for $70,775 as well as WatchGuard camera systems from WatchGuard in Dallas, Texas, for $29,500.
The cost of the vehicles and the necessary upgrades will come from the police department’s 2020-2021 fiscal year budget.
Council also approved the purchase of 25 Tasers for the Huntington Police Department. The Tasers will be purchased from Axon Enterprise of Scottsdale, Arizona, for $69,605.
Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell said the department’s current Tasers are approximately seven years old, out of warranty and beginning to fail. As part of the purchase, the police department will also receive Taser holsters, spare batteries, extra cartridges, docking stations and tuition for a master certification class.
The cost of the Tasers will come from the department’s asset forfeiture fund.
A contract with the Cabell County Board of Education on behalf of the Huntington Police Department was also approved by council members on Monday. The contract will allow the city to bill the BOE for a resource officer at Huntington High School.