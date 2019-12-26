HUNTINGTON — The city of Huntington has announced six locations where people may drop off their Christmas trees for free disposal:

  • St. Cloud Commons (upper parking lot)
  • Harris Riverfront Park (upper parking lot on the 12th Street end)
  • Altizer Community Park
  • Parking lot of old League 6/Riverside baseball field on Ferguson Road
  • West end of the former Olympic Pool property
  • Deitz Hollow drop-off site. The times for this specific location are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the third Saturday of the month.

People were urged not to place their old Christmas trees out with their household garbage. The sap from the trees can damage equipment on the trash packer trucks.

