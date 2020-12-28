Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — The city of Huntington has announced six locations where people may drop off their Christmas trees for free disposal:

  • St. Cloud Commons (upper parking lot)
  • Harris Riverfront Park (upper parking lot)
  • Altizer Community Park
  • Former Olympic Pool property along Memorial Boulevard
  • Deitz Hollow drop-off site in Guyandotte.
  • Parking lot of old League 6 baseball field on Ferguson Road

People are urged not to place their old Christmas trees out with their household garbage. The sap from the trees can damage equipment on the trash packer trucks.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.