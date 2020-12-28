HUNTINGTON — The city of Huntington has announced six locations where people may drop off their Christmas trees for free disposal:
- St. Cloud Commons (upper parking lot)
- Harris Riverfront Park (upper parking lot)
- Altizer Community Park
- Former Olympic Pool property along Memorial Boulevard
- Deitz Hollow drop-off site in Guyandotte.
- Parking lot of old League 6 baseball field on Ferguson Road
People are urged not to place their old Christmas trees out with their household garbage. The sap from the trees can damage equipment on the trash packer trucks.