HUNTINGTON — Huntington City Council members approved an ordinance Monday night continuing a maintenance and operations agreement of Harris Riverfront Park with the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District.
They also approved a resolution to sublease part of an Altizer warehouse from the Park District for storage of more than $200,000 worth of Christmas decorations.
The new four-year agreement for management of Harris Riverfront Park does not include a 2% price escalation clause that was in agreements from past years. Instead, the city will be locked into paying $215,000 a year, which is the amount budgeted during fiscal year 2020. The city had considered taking back management of the park, but decided against it, said Mayor Steve Williams
"We did review whether this is something we would be able to do more efficiently," Williams said. "We came to the conclusion that the $215,000 price, for what we get for that, is the more efficient route to take. That's why we make this recommendation to you."
The district has since discussed adding more programming at the park and making some capital improvements. The city also will explore building a new amphitheater for the Huntington Symphony Orchestra. The city's current stage area at the park is not large enough and is prone to flooding from the Ohio River.
The agreement has since become retroactive because its duration runs from July 1 to June 30, 2022.
Council members also approved a resolution to sublease half of a 5,100-square-foot warehouse located in the 4300 block of Terrace Avenue in Altizer from the Park District.
Previously, the city and Park District were allowed to store decorations and other items at the old Coca-Cola building in the 400 block of 3rd Avenue. However, the building's owners have requested those items be moved out so they can renovate the building.
City Attorney Scott Damron said the city would sublease the Altizer warehouse from the Park District for $18,000 for the year.
City Council member Charlie McComas said he feels the sublease price is too high for just storage space.
However, Damron said the Christmas decorations were donations from the Huntington Municipal Development Authority and totaled more than $200,000.
Within the year, the city would look at its own properties to see if the decorations could be stored elsewhere. The sublease has since become retroactively active, having gone into effect in July.
Also during the meeting, Williams led council members in a moment of silence in memory of Darrel Miller, former Huntington purchasing director and husband of Barbara Miller, city clerk. Darrel Miller died Monday.
"When I came to begin working 40 years ago, Darrel was already here," Williams said. "It was always nice in my return to City Hall to see that familiar face."
Darrel Miller will be remembered for being a dapper dresser, always having a smile on his face and being a lifelong Marshall fan, Williams said. He always took time to memorialize victims of the November 14, 1970, plane crash, many of which were his classmates or fraternity brothers, he said.
