HUNTINGTON — Those who walk or bike along the Paul Ambrose Trail for Health may notice some recent maintenance work in Guyandotte and Westmoreland.
Earlier this month, the City of Huntington announced that work began on the first phase of upgrading the PATH. This phase includes railing work, weeding and resurfacing the Guyandotte trail, followed by railing work, weeding and resurfacing on the levee trail in Westmoreland, beginning at the PATH terminus at Vinson Road toward the Fourpole Creek pump station, a city news release said.
The work is weather dependent. At times, the trail will be impassable and vehicular traffic may be affected, so motorists are advised to use caution. The railing work on the Guyandotte and levee sections will be completed later in the spring as warm weather arrives because painting will be required.
The city is partnering with Marshall University’s Sustainability Department to dispose of organic waste from the project.
The second phase of the project will cost an estimated $198,185 and will include weeding, resurfacing and railing work on the remainder of the levee trail and all maintenance work on the Harveytown trail. City officials are identifying funding for the second phase and an ongoing maintenance plan for fiscal year 2023.
