HUNTINGTON — Huntington City Council paved the way for a new fire station to be built in Westmoreland.
The council approved at its April 26 meeting the purchase of a property at 3208 and 3210 Piedmont Road to be the future site of a fire station. The negotiated price was $55,000, but the appraised value of the half-acre was $95,000.
Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader said Tuesday that the design phase hasn’t started yet for the new station. She estimated that construction on the station wouldn’t begin for another year or two.
Rader said hard work from City Hall, Westmoreland residents, former District 1 Councilwoman Joyce Clark and current District 1 Councilman Tyler Bowen made the project possible.
“We’ve been looking for land to purchase to build a new fire station in the Westmoreland community for several years now,” Rader said. “This property became available, and we thought it would be perfect.”
Rader said information about the property was sent to architects to ensure that the land would be suitable for a fire station before the purchase was finalized. She said she closely worked with the Westmoreland Fire Levy Committee on the project.
Rader said the current station in Westmoreland, located on Camden Road, was built in 1926. The future fire station will replace the current one, giving the fire department “a much-needed update,” Rader said.
“Back then, fire trucks were smaller, so doorways were smaller and things like that,” Rader said.
Rader said the current station has two stories, meaning the living quarters are above the bay. Today’s standards call for a single floor. Some trees and a structure on the property will need to be removed before construction begins, Rader said.
She said she does not foresee any changes in response time to areas near the current station. Firefighters may be able to leave the station more quickly if they are on the same building level, she said.
Cindy Chandler, the president of the Westmoreland Neighborhood Association and the chair of the Westmoreland Fire Levy Committee, said getting a new fire station in Westmoreland has been in the works since 2012. Around that time, Mayor Steve Williams asked the committee what it envisioned for Westmoreland and Chandler said a new fire station was a priority.
Through the years, the committee identified a few locations for a fire station. Chandler said the committee gave the city three property options. The Piedmont Road location was ultimately chosen by the city, she said.
Chandler said she thinks a majority of Westmoreland residents are supportive of a new fire station. Possible locations were discussed with residents at neighborhood meetings.
“I think the time has finally come when everything is coming together. So, I think the majority of people will be happy with where it’s at,” Chandler said.
Rader said the Huntington Fire Department anticipates breaking ground on a different station at the corner of 9th Avenue and 20th Street later this year.