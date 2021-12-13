HUNTINGTON — For its response to severe winter weather in February, the city of Huntington will receive federal reimbursement funds.
The Huntington City Council unanimously approved a resolution to accept financial assistance and reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for recovery of expenses related to ice storms that hit the region in February 2021.
The reimbursement, $244,944.91, covers costs of regular, overtime and equipment hours plus the costs of removing debris related to the city’s response to the ice storms. The grant is available to state and local government entities. The city expects to receive the grant in six to nine months.
Earlier this year, the ice storms caused damage throughout the area and left many households without power for multiple days. At a city council meeting shortly after the storms, Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said 42 employees in the Public Works Department worked for 11 days straight.
The council also approved a resolution that approved using a portion of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act Funds for grants to the Huntington Stormwater Utility and the Huntington Sanitary Board for infrastructure projects. The stormwater grant, which is $600,000, is for the purchase and installation of a transformer at the Fourpole Creek Pump Station. One transformer is available in the U.S. and the city paid a deposit to secure it. The new transformer will replace 1930s technology.
The sanitary board grant, which is $7.5 million, is for a storm/sanitary water separation project near 3rd and 5th avenues and 24th to 25th streets. Currently, there is no dedicated stormwater system in the Highlawn neighborhood, leading to over-capacity and flooding in the area.
This item was discussed at the Administration and Finance Committee meeting on Monday. Brian Bracey, the executive director of the Water Quality Board, told council members the item was fast-tracked from the committee because of a critical need. Earlier this year, members of the Huntington City Council toured the city’s water quality facilities.
“Every day is critical. Every moment and every week is critical for us because the river is unforgiving,” he said.
Other business items included approving a resolution for a contract to furnish the Huntington Police Department with ammunition. Two ordinances received were approved during the meeting. One item authorized an agreement between the Cabell County Board of Education and the Huntington Police Department for a school resource officer at Huntington High School. The other was abandonment of a small portion of 26th Street for Rubberlite to expand its building onto a grassy area. Traffic will not be affected.