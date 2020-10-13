HUNTINGTON — Huntington City Council on Tuesday heard the first reading of an ordinance to extend its fee and tax relief package aimed at lightening the load on businesses and residents while they cope with the coronavirus outbreak.
The package is an extension of what council members first approved in mid-March and eliminates the $20-per-month refuse fee for residents, as well as reduces the business and occupation tax for retail shops and restaurants in the city from .25% to zero percent.
If approved, the fee and tax reduction will be in effect until Dec. 31.
In other business, council members approved a budget revision for the city’s 2020-21 general fund. The revision removes $127,920 for the city’s contingency fund in order to pay for an additional auditor in the city’s Finance Department as well as three trucks for three new housing inspectors previously approved by council.
The additional auditor will assist in the city’s increased collection efforts and cost $45,360.
The allocation for the three new trucks is $82,560.
These purchases lower the city’s current contingency fund to about $6.7 million.
Council members also approved a resolution for the purchase of the three new Ford F-150 trucks for three new city housing inspectors, the funds for which were allocated in Tuesday night’s budget revision.
The three trucks will cost a total of $78,360 and will be purchased from Stephens Auto Center in Danville, West Virginia.
Bryan Chambers, communications director for the city, said the additional $4,200 allocated for the trucks in the budget revision will be used to equip the vehicles with computer equipment and vinyl wraps.
A FEMA Assistance to Firefighters grant was also approved by council Tuesday night.
The grant is for a total of $40,619.56 and requires a 10% match, or $4,061.96, from the city.
Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader said the funds will be used to “upgrade the existing exhaust extractions systems for vehicle exhaust mitigation in all six of our fire stations.”
She said the current systems were originally installed in 2008.
“These systems are important for the overall safety of our firefighters to lessen their exposure to apparatus exhaust fumes that carry carcinogens,” Rader said.
In other business, council members approved a contract to replace a section of sidewalk on the south side of 9th Avenue from 16th Street to 19th Street. The lowest bid for the project was from Paving Solutions in Ashland at a cost of $101,146.
The project will be paid for out of the Public Works Department’s capital outlay — improvements sidewalk program budget.
Council members also approved the renewal of a three-year contract with ESCI in Redlands, California, for mapping software.
City Planner Bre Shell said the mapping software is the “framework for all of our police permitting and business licensing database.”
The total cost of the contract is $115,500, or $38,500 each year over the course of three years.
Shell said the cost of the contract will be split between the seven departments that utilize the software and will include the city’s IT department, the Sanitary Board, Stormwater Utility, the fire department, the planning and development department, the police department and the streets division.