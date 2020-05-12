HUNTINGTON — Members of Huntington City Council on Monday night unanimously agreed to take up a renewal levy on the June 2020 primary ballot to continue supporting the Tri-State Transit Authority as it has since 1982.
Council members previously voted to place the levy on the ballot before the state’s primary election was changed to June 9 because of the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic. Monday’s ordinance ensured the previously passed ordinance reflected the correct date, said City Attorney Scott Damron.
“Since it was changed, the (West Virginia) Secretary of State’s election officer had recommended that the levy’s ordinances be re-enacted with the correct date,” Damron said.
The current TTA levy expires in fiscal year 2022. If approved by voters, the new levy will run from fiscal years 2022-27. Levies are not an increase in taxes, but instead help fund about 40% of the TTA’s operating costs and capital projects.
Levies help bring more than $8.8 million into the TTA over those five years and help secure millions more in matching federal funds.
Paul Davis, TTA general manager and CEO, joined Monday’s meeting by phone. He said the pandemic has illustrated how important TTA is to the city and county because it continues to transport approximately 1,500 people a day to work and other places. In normal times, the TTA transports about 3,000 to 3,500 people.
“It really goes to show you how much the service is needed and even in these trying times, the TTA is there to serve the citizens of Huntington,” he said.
Also during Monday’s meeting, council members unanimously appointed Council Chair Mark Bates, Jeff Rowe and David Graley to the Huntington Municipal Development Authority.
Because of the pandemic, Monday night’s meeting was closed to the public in adherence with federal guidelines limiting public gatherings. Instead, the meeting was streamed live on the city’s website, its Facebook page and on channel 24 on the Comcast/Xfinity cable system.
The meeting was attended physically by council members Bates, Ted Kluemper, Tom McGuffin, Charles Shaw and Mike Shockley. Council members Joyce Clark, Charles McComas, Tonia Page, Rebecca Howe, Carol Polan and Jennifer Wheeler attended via phone.