HUNTINGTON — The city of Huntington is once again financially aiding local entities whose revenues have suffered as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
During its meeting Monday, the Huntington City Council approved resolutions to give $100,000 to the Huntington Water Quality Board and $270,000 to the Tri-State Transit Authority.
The funds will be allocated from the city's contingency fund, which is currently over $6 million.
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said the allocation to the Water Quality Board, the umbrella agency for the Huntington Sanitary Board and the Huntington Stormwater Utility, will go toward assisting their employees in much the same way that the city employees were given a uniform allowance stipend to offset expenses taken on during the pandemic.
Williams said the allocation to the Tri-State Transit Authority will ensure that it will not need to cut back on operations that many in the city rely on.
He added that the city can afford to make these contributions because of the way the agencies have managed their finances during the pandemic as well as the assistance received from the CARES Act.
The city has distributed more than $1 million in funds and equipment to its employees and citizens since the start of the pandemic, including $100,000 to the Huntington Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, free personal protective equipment for businesses and more than $500,000 in supplemental allowances to city employees.
The city has also eliminated the $20-per-month refuse fee, as well as reduced the business and occupation tax for retail shops and restaurants in the city from one-fourth of 1% to zero until the end of the year.
In other business, council approved the transfer of two parcels, one from the Huntington Urban Renewal Authority and one from the Huntington Land Bank, to the city of Huntington for the purpose of constructing the 20th Street fire station.
The parcels are located in the block between 9th and Artisan avenues and 20th and 19th streets.
They are two of seven parcels that, when combined, will make up the new 20th Street fire station, which Williams announced plans for in his State of the City address in February.
City Attorney Scott Damron said the land transfers will not cost the city any money.
During a previous council finance committee meeting, Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader said they are currently in phase 2 of environmental testing for the construction of the new station. She added that the only thing holding up the completion of the test is the transfer of the properties.
Rader said she anticipates architectural drawings and bids to be completed in the first quarter of 2021 in order to begin construction in the summer.
Council also approved a resolution earmarking $700,000 for the improvement of the Hal Greer Boulevard corridor.
The funds for this project are currently sitting in the city’s capital outlay other improvements budget line item and are part of a $1 million exchange from the Cabell Huntington Hospital as a result of an agreement with the city and Cabell County to give up the right to name three people to the hospital’s board of directors.
Williams said he had previously promised those funds to the Fairfield community because of its proximately to the hospital.
He said $300,000 of those funds went to the development of the Hal Greer Corridor Management Plan and the remaining funds will go toward putting that plan into action, which includes improvements to the roadway, sidewalks, interchanges, lighting and other amenities.
“We expect the construction to be completed by 2022,” Williams said in an October finance committee meeting. “Frankly, we would be in the midst of construction if we hadn’t been in the middle of the COVID pandemic.”
Any contracts or expenditures in relation to this project will still need to go before council for approval.
In other business, council members approved a resolution for the purchase of 35 Kenwood NX 5300 radios as well as all the related items that go with the radios through the state of West Virginia procurement program.
Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell said the department’s current radios are approximately 13 years old and are no longer recommended as compatible with the state’s siren radio system.
Cornwell said the department purchased a total of 58 new radios earlier in the year and with this purchase every officer will be provided with a new radio.
The radios will be purchase from Discount Communications and Electronics in Alum, West Virginia, for $54,890.50.
The radios will be paid for using a fiscal year 2019 Homeland Security Grant.
Council members also approved a contract to purchase new service pistols and magazines for the Huntington Police Department.
Cornwell said their currents pistols, the Glock model 21, are roughly 11 years old.
Markl Supply Company out of Pittsburgh had the lowest of three bids for the contract with a total cost of $56,010 in order to purchase 120 Glock model 45 9mm and 200 magazines.
Cornwell said there will be additional costs coming in this transaction including lights for the guns, magazine pouches and holsters, bringing the total costs for the guns and all the accessories to $89,152.
Cornwell said he requested approval from the mayor to allow officers to purchase their old service pistols, as is allowed by code, and the mayor agreed.
With the officers buying their former pistols, Cornwell said the city will recoup $43,425, bringing the total amount needed for the purchase to $45,726, which will be paid for using asset forfeiture funds.
Finally, council members approved a resolution that would place all of the entities focused on the development of Huntington under one managing body.
As part of the agreement, the Huntington Municipal Development Authority, currently led by Executive Director Cathy Burns, will provide managerial services for the city’s Department of Development and Planning as well as all the board and commissions that fall under it.
For these services, the city will pay and annual fee of $90,000 to HMDA, which will be paid for using Community Development Block Grant funds allocated for administration purposes.
“We have several different entities that handle development in the city,” Williams said. “The department of development, the community development (office), the (Huntington) Urban Renewal Authority, the (Huntington) Municipal Development Authority and the planning commission. Every one of those ... are directly involved in our development efforts yet over the years each of the departments have operated somewhat distinct and separate from one another and they need to be, I’ve felt, to have a greater level of coordination.”
Council members Tonia Kay Page, Rebecca Howe and Carol Polan were absent from the meeting.