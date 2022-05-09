HUNTINGTON — Huntington City Council members approved allocations for the remainder of the city’s $40 million in American Rescue Plan funds Monday night.
The projects, which together totaled about $27 million, were approved as a package. Before that, the city allocated about $13 million.
The amounts and projects are:
- $7 million to Marshall University for costs related to the Marshall University baseball stadium. Mayor Steve Williams previously proposed giving funds to the university to clear the future site of the stadium.
- $300,000 for the “On The Go” Youth Employments and Empowerment program. During a budget hearing earlier this year, this program was discussed to help young adults.
- $1.2 million for workforce development job training to Coalfield Development Corporation.
- $700,000 for the Paul Ambrose Trail for Health. Williams said that the trail brings the bookends of Huntington in Guyandotte and Westmoreland together.
- $11 million to the Huntington Municipal Development Authority for economic development, with $1 million of this to help with projects for the baseball stadium. Williams said the remaining $10 million is for development of the former ACF Industries property and other sites.
- $7 million for expanding broadband. Williams said the city’s plan is to lay 183 miles of fiber throughout Huntington. The total cost of the project is expected to be around $14 million, but the city plans to leverage the dollars with other funding sources.
The resolution was discussed in the Council’s Administration and Finance Committee. The only council member to vote against the allocations was Councilwoman Tia Rumbaugh.
In the committee meeting, Rumbaugh asked Williams about possible allocations to support child care for municipal employees and referenced previous surveys of city employees. Rumbaugh also made a motion to amend the HMDA allocation to $10 million and ask the city administration to support another project with the remaining funds, but the motion died for lack of a second. Williams said he did not want to support a child care program with one-time funds.
Rumbaugh asked Williams in the council meeting about a $500,000 request from United Way of the River Cities. Williams said he was aware the city received the request but did not know the amount. He then suggested that council members could use their $100,000 allocation each to fulfill the request if it meets federal guidelines.
Rumbaugh also asked Williams about the HMDA allocation and the projects that the $10 million would support outside of the $1 million for the stadium. Williams said he would not say what the remaining projects were because “that’s the purpose of the Municipal Development Authority to make those judgments” and added that the HMDA can have private negotiations for economic development. As an example, he said that City Council was not approached about the purchase of the former ACF site.
“I’m curious about the very large $11 million seemingly blank check to unnamed projects that we’re giving with this resolution to the Huntington Municipal Development Authority,” Rumbaugh said. “And I would … try to remind our fellow council folk that if we pass this resolution without amending it a little bit, this is it.”
In other business, City Council members approved a resolution opposing a possible rate increase for Appalachian Power customers. American Electric Power subsidiaries, including Appalachian Power proposed a rate increase that would raise the monthly bill for a residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours by $18.41 beginning Sept. 1. Last month, Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power asked the West Virginia Public Service Commission in a filing to approve the $297 million increase in the rate that the companies charge for buying power or fuel to generate electricity, which is the Expanded Net Energy Cost rate.
The city’s resolution said “the citizens of the City of Huntington are already feeling the effects of the recent rate hike and have expressed great concern regarding another proposed increase to their monthly electric bill.” The Cabell County Commission approved a similar statement in opposition to the increase.
Council members voted to amend 2018 agreement with Thrasher Group for additional services on the design and construction of a bridge for the Paul Ambrose Trail for Health between 28th Street West and 31st Street West. The resolution said it would authorize increasing the funds for preliminary engineering by $45,000 for a total of $114,500. Another $25,000 would be authorized as a cap on the amount the firm could charge for the construction inspection of the final project.
The City Council approved the purchase of a new fire truck for the Huntington Fire Department. The resolution said the bid was awarded to Johnsons Emergency Vehicle Solutions of Wellston, Ohio. The leasing period would be seven years beginning in September 2023 at a rate of 3.54% a year with two payments of $53,764.99 due each year, for a total of $752,709.86 over the life of the financing.
Williams also debriefed council members about flash flooding that occurred throughout the city and efforts to aid residents. Williams met with West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice earlier Monday.