HUNTINGTON — Huntington City Council approved two ordinances Monday evening that will further progress the development of Marshall University’s long-awaited baseball stadium.
The ordinances permanently close a 60-foot right-of-way between 4th and 5th avenues at 24th Street as well as a triangular portion of the intersection at 24th Street and 4th Avenue.
In light of the road closure, Marshall will dedicate a 35-foot right-of-way east of 24th Street to the city to allow continuation of traffic flow from 5th Avenue to 3rd Avenue and vice-versa.
The new portion of land that will essentially replace the section of 24th Street has enough space for two 12-foot driving lanes, a sidewalk and landscaping area.
Marshall representatives told council members the petition would hopefully be one of the final steps before getting construction of the stadium underway.
“The purpose of Marshall’s petition to City Council is for the Marshall University baseball stadium that we have been discussing for a number of decades,” said Brandi Jacobs-Jones, Marshall University senior vice president for operations. “So this would provide the opportunity to have the stadium in close proximity to our main campus.”
Jacobs-Jones also said the additional space will allow the stadium to have a singular point of entry for all guests.
“This will allow us to have a main point of entry for those requiring ADA-accessible amenities, instead of having to go to a different area of the field to gain access,” Jacobs-Jones said. “This will allow a family, friends, to go in all together, and it provides for a long ramp to also provide service for the area.”
The closure of the road will not affect traffic flow at the 24th Street and 4th Avenue intersection.
In other voting matters, council members approved an ordinance rezoning three vacant lots from residential to commercial on 9th Avenue that are adjacent to a commercial parcel on 20th Street.
The intent is to consolidate those four lots for the development of a new Fairfield fire station, City Planner Shae Strait said.
Huntington City Council meetings remain closed to the public amid ongoing COVID-19 concerns and are instead broadcast live on channel 24 for Xfinity cable, online at www.cityofhuntington.com and on the City of Huntington, WV Facebook page.
Council Chairman Mark Bates questioned whether future meetings could be moved to the City Hall auditorium to begin allowing the public to attend in person and to account for adequate social distancing.
City Attorney Scott Damron said the problem with the proposal lies in the inability to televise the meeting from the auditorium.
“We don’t have the technical ability right now to televise,” Damron said. “And we have to televise. That’s the reason we haven’t been able to move it to a larger room.”