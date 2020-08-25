HUNTINGTON — Huntington City Council adopted a resolution Monday evening approving the terms of a $5.1 million grant to the Huntington Stormwater Utility, set to go toward repairs to the city’s floodwall infrastructure this fall.
In addition to the grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration, Stormwater Utility will match 20% of the award, boosting the total cost to $6,455,300, an action approved by council earlier this year in anticipation of receiving the funding.
“They awarded the largest grant to this project of their $10 million they awarded this year,” Brian Bracey, executive director of the Huntington Water Quality Board, said. “This is a significant amount of money that will be utilized to protect the residents here.”
Flooding in 2015 and 2018 caused damage to Huntington’s 11th Street pump station, and the project would include stabilizing the station and adjacent monoliths, as well as replacing a sewage line that originates inside of it.
Long-term, officials hope to remove the line entirely from the 11th and 9th Street stations, which would extend the life of the system, decrease the potential for combined sewer overflows and could also reduce costs to taxpayers.
Also at the meeting, council approved the first readings of several ordinances that would create two separate industrial districts in the city, a heavy industrial district and light industrial district.
The changes will rezone some areas in the city to heavy industrial districts from general industrial districts, allowing those businesses operating within them to do so more viably.
“This is the ordinance to rezone many portions of our neighborhoods that currently have heavy industrial uses on them to heavy industrial,” City Planner Shae Strait said. “This is going to place those uses into a district that is more compliant to what their needs are and to help those businesses operate in a better manner.”
The rezoning will impact portions of West Huntington, the South Side, downtown, Fairfield, Highlawn, Altizer and parts of Guyandotte, Strait said.
The changes will also move the existing general industrial districts into light industrial and commercial districts.
Strait said this will allow for some light manufacturing and warehousing to take place, reduce existing regulations for businesses, and also permit several residential uses back in the district.
The ordinances will undergo second readings at the next City Council meeting before any official action is taken.