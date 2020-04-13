HUNTINGTON — Huntington City Council members on Monday unanimously confirmed the appointment of Interim Police Chief Ray Cornwell to the position permanently.
They also approved giving a piece of property on 15th Street in the Fairfield neighborhood to Marshall University for the construction of a 708-space parking garage for the university's School of Pharmacy.
Monday night's meeting was the first in which council members could attend and vote on agenda items by calling into the meeting amid the COVID-19 epidemic. Council members Mark Bates, Ted Kluemper, Charles Shaw, Mike Shockley and Jennifer Wheeler physically attended the meeting. Joyce Clark, Tom McGuffin, Tonia Kay Page, Carol Polan and Charles McComas attended via phone. Rebecca Howe was absent.
Last week, Huntington Mayor Steve Williams moved to appoint Cornwell to the police chief position permanently following what the mayor described as a four-month interview process. Cornwell, a 24-year veteran of the Huntington Police Department, was named interim chief Dec. 16 after former chief Hank Dial was made city manager.
Williams said he observed Cornwell's leadership skills, his vision for the police department, his communication with officers and his ability to lead during times of crisis.
"Chief Cornwell indicated to me that he's not the type of guy that gives the big 'half-time speech.' He depends upon having one-on-one conversations," Williams said. "When he's interacting with those in the rank and file, what I've observed is that he's able to speak from a position of experience with institutional knowledge, and as you all have seen, there's a quiet integrity about him."
Cornwell was sworn in to the position during Monday night's meeting. He thanked council members for their confidence and said the appointment was made possible by everyone who has helped him throughout his career.
"Any success I've had in the past 24 years here has been due to the hard work, professionalism and dedication of all the men and women of the Huntington Police Department," he said. "I'm humbled and privileged to serve in this new capacity."
Also Monday night, council members approved the second reading of an ordinance to abandon a piece of land on 15th Street, between Columbia and Charleston avenues. The property is slated to be the future site of a parking garage for Marshall University's School of Pharmacy.
The parking garage will have 708 spaces, which will be a net increase of more than 200 spaces in that area, said City Planner Shae Strait. The garage will also eliminate about 20 spaces on the street, but he said Marshall has offered to create about 20 spaces in the alleyway of the garage instead.
Page said she received feedback from residents who wanted to see 15th Street made into a one-way street for safety reasons. Williams recommended conducting a traffic study of the street after the garage is built before the city took any actions on traffic patterns in the area.
The ordinance passed 9-1, with Polan voting against it. Polan previously said that residents in the area are concerned about the parking garage blocking their line of sight.