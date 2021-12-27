HUNTINGTON — City council members approved a resolution that authorizes spending a portion of Huntington’s American Rescue Plan Act Funds for community projects and federal reporting.
The resolution discussed during Monday’s council meeting approves using $1.5 million of the funds for a grant to the Cabell County Community Services Organization to construct a senior wellness center in the West End, allocating $100,000 to each member of the city council for community projects and covering ARPA compliant administrative costs, such as salaries, legal fees and software, for $1 million through 2024.
Huntington was allotted about $40 million in federal funds to spend by the end of 2024. All council members voted in favor of the resolution.
“I think the West End will greatly benefit,” said Councilman Todd Sweeney of the wellness center project.
The facility, which will be near 14th Avenue West, will be in his district.
During the work session ahead of the regular meeting, Mayor Steve Williams outlined the application process for council members to support community projects with ARPA funds. Any possible projects must meet federal requirements.
Another resolution approved by council members was a contract for maintenance and repair to not exceed $444,950 for the Paul Ambrose Trail for Health, also known as the PATH. Named for a Huntington doctor who died during the 9/11 attacks, the route connects Huntington parks and neighborhoods. Areas of the PATH included in the project are the Guyandotte, Levy and Harveytown sections of the trail.
The contract will complete the first phase of the work which depending on weather, will be finished by the end of 2022. Funding sources include the city’s general fund, the City of Huntington Foundation the Appalachian Transportation Institute Foundation and the state of West Virginia.
Williams recalled that in 2009, the initial cost of establishing the route from Westmoreland to Guyandotte cost about $2.5 million. The city’s goal with the project is to return the PATH to its original condition and implement a long-term maintenance work plan.
“This is something that is … beloved, used and needed within the city of Huntington but it needs to be taken care of,” the mayor said.
The council approved three reappointments during Monday’s meeting. Jennifer Wheeler and Randall T. Moore will continue in their positions on the Tri-State Transit Authority. Daniel J. Conrad will remain on the Cabell-Huntington Board of Health.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-
Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
