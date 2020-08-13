HUNTINGTON — Huntington Police officers will be using body-worn cameras by the end of the year after City Council approved the purchase Monday evening, an initiative that will cost about $608,806 in total over the next five years.
Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell said the equipment, which includes an initial 56 body cameras and one year of licensing, will total $202,027 to be paid at zero percent interest for five years.
About $54,880 will cover licensing for the remaining years, and $351,899 will cover costs of an IT support system. After four years, an additional 56 cameras will be provided to the city as part of the agreement.
“We got an approval for a sole-source purchase through WatchGuard, the company that makes the in-car camera systems that we currently use,” Cornwell said.
“Initially we will implement with anyone in uniform on patrol, anyone wearing body armor, off-duty jobs, extra duty patrol functions, all those things. The cameras have a three-year warranty, and included in this purchase price is an additional 56 cameras that will come on the fourth year, so by that time we’ll have a total of 112 — we’ll have one for everybody.”
Adding the use of body cameras has been a topic of discussion in the city for years, but Cornwell said the department is finally in a place financially to fully support the system.
“This is to be done in the interest of promoting transparency and trust,” Cornwell said. “Not only to protect our citizens, but our police officers, as well.”
Mayor Steve Williams proposed the purchase in early June following social unrest across the country over police violence and racial injustice. Now, the cameras are expected to be implemented by 2021 with staff and training in place to support the new system.
“The earliest we anticipate seeing the cameras here is October; there’s a big demand, and if we order them tomorrow, it will be October before we see them,” Cornwell said. “Then we figure a month or so to train and implement, so you should see them in operation by the end of the year.”
Councilman Charles Shaw sponsored the body camera resolution after many conversations with Williams, his administration and Cornwell, and said the purchase is a “win-win.”
“In all of my discussions with them, they all saw the need for this,” Shaw said. “I personally believe it is the right time. It will protect the citizens of our city and also protect our police officers.”
Cornwell said policy regarding the use of the new cameras is a “work in progress” but will be complete before implementing the cameras.