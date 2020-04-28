HUNTINGTON — Construction is set to begin on a wellness center for the city’s first responders after approval Monday night from Huntington City Council members.
Council members approved of awarding a contract to E.P. Leach and Sons, of Huntington, not exceeding $773,000 to construct the Compass Program Wellness Center on the fifth floor of the Huntington Police Department.
The Compass Program is the result of a $1 million Bloomberg Mayors Challenge Grant that was awarded to the City of Huntington in 2018 to combat compassion fatigue in first responders. Part of the program included constructing a wellness center for first responders to unwind and stay healthy.
The project will be completed in three phases, said Cathy Burns, executive director of the Huntington Municipal Development Authority. The first phase will include the center itself and exercise equipment, a commons area and a meditation space. Phase two will include a nutrition and kitchen area and a third phase will install showers in the fifth floor bathrooms.
The city has set aside $250,000 for the project and the Wellness Program has raised another $150,000. The city has applications with three other funding sources to make up the remainder of the construction’s total.
Construction on the center will not begin until the city receives word from one of those funding sources, said Bryan Chambers, city communications director. The city has applied for grants with American Electric Power, the Pallottine Foundation and City National Bank, he said.
During his reports to council, Huntington Mayor Steve Williams announced a parade Thursday to salute health care workers at two hospitals within the city. Police officers, firefighters, members of Huntington Public Works and Cabell County EMS will lead a convoy of sirens and horns to thank hospital workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vehicles will line up at Huntington Fire Department’s Centennial Station No. 1 at 839 7th Ave., at 11:45 a.m. They will leave at noon and first travel to Cabell Huntington Hospital and then to St. Mary’s Medical Center.
People are invited to attend in their vehicles, but Williams stressed that everyone must follow social distancing practices.