Huntington City Hall is pictured in this May 2020 file photo.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Huntington City Council approved an ordinance Monday updating the city's floodwall regulations and penalties for trespassing.

During its regular meeting, council approved the ordinance allowing up to a $500 fine and possible jail time up to 30 days for those trespassing and committing other prohibited acts such as building construction on the floodwall's right-of-way.

