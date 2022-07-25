HUNTINGTON — Huntington City Council approved an ordinance Monday updating the city's floodwall regulations and penalties for trespassing.
During its regular meeting, council approved the ordinance allowing up to a $500 fine and possible jail time up to 30 days for those trespassing and committing other prohibited acts such as building construction on the floodwall's right-of-way.
At the last City Council meeting, on July 10, the council amended the ordinance to include language that would protect those experiencing homelessness, adding "any unsheltered person found located on the floodwall or levee right of way shall not be charged with any crime or fined any amount."
Council Vice Chairwoman Sarah Walling said the council's original interpretation of the ordinance was focused on protecting the infrastructure of the floodwall and right-of-way, but she and others were made aware that as originally written, those without homes would be most negatively affected.
"Mostly on social media, I think a lot of us got an education as to the unintended consequences of the ordinance — that it would adversely affect people who really have nowhere else to go," she said. "A lot of people seek shelter on the other side of the levee because they are not bothered and may feel safer there. It was absolutely not our intent to criminalize homelessness or anything like that."
Walling said she appreciated not only the community reaching out and educating the council members, leading them to remove the criminal penalizations for those experiencing homelessness, but also those trying to provide resources for unsheltered people in the floodwall right of way, such as community outreach organizations.
Additionally, while those along the right-of-way will be asked to move, Walling said Huntington Police Department officers or other law enforcement will have to ask individuals if they would like help finding resources.
Peregrine Lloyd, SOAR benefit specialist with Harmony House, noted a question asked by Councilman Tyler Bowen at the July 10 council meeting regarding how many times individuals may be asked to move before criminal penalties are applied and said each person's experience is different.
Lloyd said the ordinance provides an opportunity to start a conversation about getting people off the riverfront through discussions about housing availability and affordability.
"We need more affordable housing, there’s not enough places to put people, simply," Lloyd said. "We need more zoning for multifamily units and we need more access to transitional care, and we need to crack down on abusive landlords who mill people for their money and evict them unlawfully back onto the street."
Lloyd said Harmony House, along with other community care facilities and organizations in the city, would likely be happy to collaborate with the Huntington City Council to discuss opportunities and resources for unsheltered individuals.
The ordinance also will not penalize those using the Paul Ambrose Trail for Health for its intended recreational use.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.