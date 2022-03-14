HUNTINGTON — Race-based hair discrimination is prohibited in the City of Huntington.
Huntington City Council members approved an ordinance that adopts a local version of the CROWN Act. The ordinance was previously heard by council members at the last meeting.
The CROWN Act, or Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair, legally prohibits race-based hair discrimination. With passage, Huntington joins other West Virginia cities — Beckley, Charleston, Morgantown and Lewisburg — in passing a local version of the act.
All council members present voted in favor of the ordinance. Councilwomen Holly Smith Mount and Tia Rumbaugh were absent Monday.
City Attorney Scott Damron told council members that the ordinance specifies within the city’s Human Relations Commission ordinance and others prohibiting discrimination that it is “unlawful to discriminate against any person because of the type of hair that they have or the way they wear their hair when its related to race.”
A 2019 study commissioned by Dove found that Black women were 80% “more likely to change her natural hair to meet social norms or expectations at work” and were “1.5 times more likely to be sent home or know of a Black woman sent home from the workplace because of her hair.”
In other business items, the City Council heard the first reading of an ordinance that would give sober living home residents tenants’ rights under West Virginia law.
“The problem that we want to address is the possibility and the actual occurrence of people being ejected from a home for some type of minor rules violation, failure to pay on time or some other reason,” Damron said.
The city thinks the ordinance could protect vulnerable sober living home residents by adding a measure of protection, Damron said. It could also “weed out” illegal sober living homes from operating in the city.
After the council votes on this ordinance, the West Virginia Home Rule Board must also review the ordinance.
Ahead of the meeting, the City Council’s Public Safety Committee reviewed a resolution to authorize a contract to install a street pedestrian crosswalk at 20th Street and 4th Avenue.
Jim Insco, the city’s public works director, said the crosswalk would connect a parking lot with a east main entrance of Marshall University’s campus and the Recreation Center. A 40-foot median would go in the middle turn lane, giving pedestrians a safe space to stop as they are crossing. The city partnered with the university on the project, he said.
The lowest bid for the project was $151,906.01, and includes the crosswalk, median work and flashing signage in the area that pedestrians can trigger before they cross, Insco said. The city would pay for the project as it is a city road.