HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Civic Arena has now formally been renamed as the Mountain Health Arena.
During a special meeting Thursday, Huntington City Council members approved a contract between the city of Huntington and Mountain Health Network to rename the 9,000-seat municipal complex. The deal, which was announced last week, will bring in $175,000 per year over the course of 10 years, or $1.75 million total.
The arena intends to rebrand with its new name in the beginning of next year, which will include new signage, website and social media accounts. The arena was formerly known as the Big Sandy Superstore Arena before the superstore’s contract for naming rights expired late last year.
The city of Huntington owns the arena. Its facilities are managed by ASM Global, which manages arenas, coliseums and stadiums in multiple states.
A new name is just the latest update made to the arena this year. Earlier this year, several improvements were made to its exterior, the first major exterior renovation project since the building opened in 1977. This included repainting the building from orange to blue, creating an exterior mural and installing a 12-foot-tall video screen.
The city also is seeking to refinance its tax increment financing (TIF) district downtown to fund a remade plaza outside, adding seating, better lighting and other improvements. That request is pending approval from the West Virginia Development Office.
In August, members of the City of Huntington Foundation said they were seeking a more permanent fix to the cramped Wall of Fame, which is housed inside the arena and is at max capacity with plaques. There was concern that a naming sponsor change would also affect the Wall of Fame’s place in the arena. Arena officials said the Wall of Fame would remain there, but they are seeking a permanent fix to the lack of space.
Big Sandy Superstore, which operates furniture stores in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio, purchased 10-year naming rights to the arena for $1.4 million in 2003. The naming rights were renewed in 2013 for $750,000 over five years, which expired last year. Before that, the arena was known as the Huntington Civic Arena.