HUNTINGTON — Members of Huntington City Council unanimously approved purchasing a new sewer vacuum truck for the Huntington Sanitary Board on Monday.
They also agreed to submit an application that, if approved, would allow the city to make improvements to the plaza of the Big Sandy Superstore Arena using Tax Increment Financing (TIF) dollars.
Council members agreed to purchase a $498,392 vacuum tanker, or Vactor truck, from Golden Equipment Co. Inc. The truck is needed because the Sanitary Board’s two current vacuum trucks are about 19 years old and both broke down at the same time earlier this year, said Brian Bracey, sanitary board executive director. The village of Barboursville loaned Huntington a vacuum truck until they could be repaired.
“This is the most critical item that the Huntington Sanitary Board has in its operation for the field to ensure when there’s a clog in the drain in one of our pipes, that this is the relief and the item that we use for it,” Bracey said.
The new truck will take approximately 200 days to build and deliver to Huntington.
Also during Monday’s meeting, council members agreed to submit an application to the West Virginia Development Office to create a second project in the city’s downtown TIF district.
The district was created in 2004 to coincide with the construction of Pullman Plaza. The TIF district financed widening of 3rd Avenue from one lane to two lanes, including sidewalk and lighting improvements. It also funded opening two blocks of 9th Street to vehicle traffic.
The city is in a position to pay the $2.4 million associated with the 3rd Avenue and 9th Street project earlier than expected. The district expires in 2034.
The city now wants to use money generated from the TIF district to begin a $1.7 million expansion project for the plaza of the Big Sandy Superstore Arena. Improvements to the arena’s plaza could add seating, a small amphitheater for live performances and opportunities for outdoor movies. It could also add an outdoor conference area, pathways leading to the box office and main entrance and lighting improvements.
The TIF district does not increase taxes in the district, but reroutes the incremental increases each year in taxes. The incremental increases may finance infrastructure improvements within the defined district.
Council members also approved appointing Sarah Walling to the Huntington Planning Commission. Walling is an attorney with Jenkins Fenstermaker, PLLC and also serves on the city’s Municipal Service Fee Board.