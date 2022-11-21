HUNTINGTON — Huntington City Council members accepted a grant that will change the way community partners support those who are facing substance use disorders.
During its last regular meeting, Monday, Nov. 14, the City Council approved an ordinance that allowed the city to accept a grant from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services’ Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services (SAMHSA). The approval also paves the way for the City of Huntington to enter agreements with community partners to create a local program called Training Responders to Assess, Initiate and Navigate (TRAIN).
The city learned it was awarded the grant earlier this year. The almost $2 million in funds will be distributed across four years. TRAIN’s goal will be to educate more than 550 people, including local first responders and community agencies, about how substance use disorders can develop and be treated.
“While Huntington has gained recognition as a city that develops innovative solutions to address the substance use epidemic, we acknowledge that this epidemic is constantly evolving, and we must always be vigilant and prepared,” Mayor Steve Williams said in an August press release.
“The TRAIN project will ensure that fewer individuals suffering from this scourge fall through the cracks in treatment and recovery and that those who are on the front lines are better equipped.”
Jan Rader, the director of the Mayor’s Council of Public Health and Drug Control Policy, said during Monday’s meeting that TRAIN will help those who are unsheltered or who are unstably housed, those who have experienced an overdose, those who are seeking treatment or fall out of care or people who are served by harm reduction services “by closing the deadly gaps in the continuum of care.”
“By developing a HIPAA-compliant network of information sharing, case navigators will be able to minimize the gaps in the treatment network, improve outreach and increase compliance with treatment and recovery services while building on the current strength of existing case managers and peer recovery support specialists,” Rader told the City Council.
Local agencies and partners that will receive training include the Huntington police and fire departments, PROACT, the Quick Response Team, Cabell-Huntington Health Department, Harmony House, peer recovery coaches ad community health workers, Rader said.
She said the grant did not require matching funds.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
