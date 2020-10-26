HUNTINGTON — Huntington City Council on Monday approved funding for the second round of fall paving.
This round, which is expected to begin soon, will consist of 45 individual paving projects across all nine districts, totaling 6.39 miles. The approval was made during City Council’s regular meeting.
The paving contract was awarded to the West Virginia Division of Highways as part of the West Virginia comprehensive paving contract for a total of $1,323,890.70.
Funds for this contract were appropriated in the city’s 2020-21 fiscal year budget.
After fall paving is completed, the city of Huntington will have paved 48 miles of roads totaling $13,666,255 since 2014.
In other business, Huntington Mayor Steve Williams informed council that due to anticipated bad weather and after seeking advice from the health department, trick-or-treat, which was originally scheduled for Thursday, will take place Saturday, Oct. 31, in Huntington.
Williams urged everyone choosing to participate to be safe and follow coronavirus guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the local health department.
Williams also provided updates to council on an alley sweep that took place Oct. 13-15 in the areas of 5th Street West to 14th Street West between Jefferson and Jackson avenues.
Over the course of three days, Williams said, crews disposed of 220 tires and 112.3 tons of garbage and debris.
This is the seventh consecutive year that the Public Works Department has conducted clean sweeps in Huntington’s neighborhoods.
The extension of the city’s tax and fee relief package was also approved by council Monday night.
The fee and tax relief package was initially approved by council in March in response to the coronavirus outbreak as a way to lessen the financial burden on residents and businesses.
The package eliminates the $20-per-month refuse fee for residents, as well as reduces the business and occupation tax for retail shops and restaurants in the city from one-fourth of 1% to zero percent.
The fee and tax reduction will be in effect until Dec. 31.
Council members also approved a contract for the purchase of cellphone data software for the Huntington Police Department.
The software will be purchased from Pen Link Ltd. in Lincoln, Nebraska, for a total of $34,611.15.
“We use this to provide link analysis of data obtained from search warrants executed on cellphones and other digital devices,” said Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell. “It’s a very useful investigative tool. It establishes links between connections, people, phone numbers, locations, et cetera, where otherwise we would just get a dump of raw data off the device.”
The software will be paid for using funds from a Project Safe Neighborhood grant administered by the HPD. There is also an annual cost of $4,160, which will be covered by the grant for the first three years.
In other business, council approved the reappointment of Mike Emerson to the Huntington Municipal Development Authority.
No public comment was submitted on any of the items approved by council.
Council members Rebecca Howe and Tonia Kay Page were absent from the meeting.