HUNTINGTON — During their meeting Monday, Huntington City Council members approved the 2021 fiscal year’s annual action plan for the city.
Huntington Municipal Development Authority Executive Director Cathy Burns told council members that the motion would appropriate Huntington’s entitlement funds, which come from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Three areas of funds are Community Development Block Grant, Home Investment Partnership and the Emergency Solutions Grants programs. In each area, Huntington’s allocations are CDBG funds in the amount of $1,726,909, the Home Investment funds in the amount of $672,628 and $153,406 in ESG funds.
“What we’re recommending under the block grant program would be activites, many of which are recurring projects that the city has undertaken,” Burns said to the council.
Some of those activities include funding for the A.D. Lewis Community Center and the Fairfield East Community Center or support for ADA sidewalk accessibility, Burns said.
An action plan would be sent to the HUD office with the council’s approval, Burns said.
In other news, council members approved a resolution to authorize the commitment of project funds for the Cabell-Huntington-Wayne Home Investment Trust Fund. Burns said prior to the vote that $189,994 would be allocated to Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State for a Homebuyer New Construction program, which would construct three new homes.
City Council authorized a contract to give active city employees group life insurance, including accidental death and dismemberment. Human Resources Director Sherry Lewis said during the council meeting that a proposal submitted for Metropolitan Life Insurance would allow the city to maintain its current level of coverage. The contract is a one-year contract with the option to renew for four additional one-year terms.
City Council approved a resolution confirming the appointment of Chris Allen McGuffin to the Tri-State Transit Authority Board.
The city’s Public Works Department implemented a permanent downtown cleanup crew last week. Mayor Steve Williams told council members about the team during his reports.
The two-man crew consists of a laborer and a truck driver. The team works on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The crew’s responsibilities are picking up loose trash, cleaning streets, trimming weeds, removing graffiti from public property, and addressing sidewalk and curb issues. The employees’ coverage area is from 1st Street to Hal Greer Boulevard between 3rd and 5th avenues, including underpasses.
To bring an issue to the cleanup crew’s attention, call 304-696-5540, ext. 2022.