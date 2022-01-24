HUNTINGTON — Members of the Huntington City Council approved a resolution “concerning the work stoppage at Special Metals.”
The vote, which was cast during Monday’s meeting, was 6-4 in favor of the resolution. Those in favor were council members Bob Bailey, DuRon Jackson, Pat Jones, Tia Rumbaugh, Todd Sweeney and Holly Smith Mount. Those against were Tyler Bowen, Teresa Johnson, Mike Shockley and Dale Anderson. Sarah Walling abstained from voting and discussion as Special Metals is a client of her law firm.
The resolution called for the city council “to express its sincere desire that the two parties — management and workers — involved in the work stoppage at Special Metals will come together and settle the current impasse.”
“It is our hope that the workers will receive a contract offer which allows them to recoup some of the losses that they have suffered and that will also allow this iconic Tri-State industry to continue its profitable operation far into the future,” the resolution said. “Our City and our Region are suffering due to this work stoppage.”
Special Metals, which is owned by Berkshire Hathaway and operated by subsidiary Precision Castparts, is the largest nickel alloy plant in the world. Since Oct. 1, 2021, workers represented by United Steelworkers Local 40 have been on strike. The company and workers have gone through several rounds of negotiation. Dozens of Teamsters joined the picket line Saturday to support the striking workers. Earlier this month, Special Metals sent permanent layoff notices to 75 workers.
After the meeting, Jones said that he was glad the resolution passed. He said that he hopes that after Saturday’s rally and the resolution, that movement in negotiations will be seen. He said the resolution is an expression of hope for a resolution and peace within the city.
“We didn’t make any demands from either side, we just said that we want to get something done so that workers will be taken care of and that our business will remain in the future,” Jones said.
Johnson put forth an amendment to the resolution to strike from the document the second and last sentences of the resolution. The motion died for lack of a second. She said she agreed with Jones’ heart in the resolution, but not the wording.
Also during discussion on the item, Bowen said that he too respected the grit of the resolution, but he believed that it was not the city council’s place to approve it, as he said Special Metals is not within city limits and not under the city council’s span.
“When I look at something like this, what sort of precedents does this sort of set for other businesses to come to Huntington or other employees with disputes of their employment coming to Huntington and expecting that we step in?”
Rumbaugh said that the resolution would support community members and constituents of council members.
“Yes, we want Special Metals to continue. We want them to be profitable. And coming to the table and giving a fair and equitable contract will not break their back,” she said. “But the workers’ backs are breaking. Let’s lift them up and support them.”
Shockley, who is the former chairman of the city council, said that versions of the resolution came before him twice in the last few months. He said he did not see the resolution as a city council matter.
“It’s between a private company, a union and a labor dispute. Now these are our constituents, I agree. Again, I support that they go back to work. Does it need to be on the agenda? No,” he said. “I think that it is something that individually could be stated in Good and Welfare for each city council representative to express their concerns.”
Corey Speaker, a Special Metals worker who attended the meeting, said afterwards that the idea of the resolution was “wonderful” and thought council members raised good points Monday night. He said that getting both sides back to the table would be a positive step.
“We take pride in what we do and we want to do it. We don’t want to be out of work,” he said.