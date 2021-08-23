HUNTINGTON — Huntington City Council on Monday approved resolutions to authorize the contribution of city funds to local organizations that had financial deficits from the coronavirus pandemic.
Through approval of the resolutions, the Cabell-Huntington Health Department will receive $137,819.77, the CONTACT Rape Crisis Center will receive $67,500 and the Huntington Area Convention & Visitors Bureau will receive $100,000.
Dial previously told The Herald-Dispatch the health department’s costs were incurred from treating and preventing COVID within the city and were not to be reimbursed. According to documents filed with the resolutions, the crisis center canceled an annual fundraiser in 2020 and 2021, which typically raises $50,000 each year and the CVB lost $308,000 in hotel/motel tax revenue from 2019 to 2020.
On the health department item, Councilmen Todd Sweeney, Dale Anderson and Tyler Bowen voted against the resolution, but the subsequent items received were approved by all council members. Councilwoman Sarah Walling disclosed in the meeting that she is on the board of directors for CONTACT as a volunteer who is not paid.
In other business, council members also approved the creation of a grants manager position. Dial said the employee would oversee the management of grants the city pursues and receives. The cost to create the position is $53,303. Dial previously told the newspaper that the return on investment would be greater than the cost, however, as the employee would seek out more funds for the city.
“This is necessary because we aggressively pursue and and obtain grants, and by increasing our grant capacity, this position will pay for itself through enterprise budgeting,” Dial said during Monday’s work session.
Council approved acceptance of the Byrne Justice Grant Program Award, which is awarded by the Department of Justice on a formula basis. Interim Huntington Police Chief Eric Corder said in the meeting that the allocation is over $71,000, which will be split between the police department and the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department.
Council members also heard a first reading of an ordinance that would permanently repeal the business and occupation tax for retail businesses and restaurants. This tax has been suspended for about 18 months during the coronavirus pandemic. It will get a second reading, meaning council members can then vote on it, at a future meeting.
Dr. Michael Kilkenny of the Cabell-Huntington Health Department also gave council members an update regarding the coronavirus pandemic locally. Monday’s meeting marked the return of all attendees being asked to wear a mask.