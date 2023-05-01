Dr. Michael Kilkenny, CEO and health officer of the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, left; Michelle Perdue, harm reduction coordinator; Huntington City Council Chairwoman Holly Smith Mount; and Tim Hazelett, health department COO, are shown.
Dr. Michael Kilkenny, CEO and health officer of the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, left; Michelle Perdue, harm reduction coordinator; Huntington City Council Chairwoman Holly Smith Mount; and Tim Hazelett, health department COO, are shown.
Submitted photo
Huntington City Council Chairwoman Holly Smith Mount with Harmony House staff.
HUNTINGTON — Huntington City Council Chairwoman and District 6 representative Holly Smith Mount has distributed a portion of her designation of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to Harmony House and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department.
Mount presented a check for $10,000 to Harmony House and a check for $7,500 to the Health Department on Friday.
The funding for Harmony House will go toward wellness efforts for staff members who endured hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic, while the funding for the Health Department will go toward its Harm Reduction Program.
"I'm so grateful to have been given the opportunity to designate funding for these two organizations,” Mount said in a news release. “They both provide such important services to our community and will always have my full support, as we are a city of solutions and compassion. The past few years dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic have been challenging for everyone, especially vulnerable populations like those served by Harmony House and the Health Department."
The City of Huntington received $40,628,967 in ARPA funds in 2021. The funding is meant to help communities across the country recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Each of Huntington City Council’s 11 representatives was designated with $100,000 in ARPA funds to distribute to community projects that qualify under the guidelines of the American Rescue Plan Act.
“Harmony House is grateful to the City of Huntington and City Councilwoman Mount for their support,” said Amanda Coleman, executive director of Harmony House, in the release. “Our work is challenging in the best of times but, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, staff faced additional stress, took on added responsibilities and came to work every day when most were working from home. Helping staff address burnout and the secondary trauma they experience in the workplace ensures they can continue to do this work for the long-term.”
Dr. Michael Kilkenny, CEO and health officer of the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, said the funds for the health department will go toward recovering disease-testing efforts interrupted by the pandemic response.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.