HUNTINGTON — Huntington City Council Chairwoman and District 6 representative Holly Smith Mount has distributed a portion of her designation of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to Harmony House and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department.

Mount presented a check for $10,000 to Harmony House and a check for $7,500 to the Health Department on Friday.

