HUNTINGTON — City Council members are in the beginning phase of redistricting Huntington’s nine City Council districts.
The Redistricting Committee of the Huntington City Council will reconvene at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at City Hall. The committee previously met Monday ahead of the regular City Council meeting. There, members reviewed example maps.
The council members on the committee are DuRon Jackson, Holly Smith Mount, Todd Sweeney, Teresa Johnson and Committee Chairman Bob Bailey. Johnson was absent Monday. The committee must create a map that would then go to the full City Council, which has a special-called meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15, to discuss a redistricting ordinance.
Lines of the city’s districts must be redrawn with the latest U.S. Census data. According to numbers from 2020, Huntington’s population is 46,842, down from 49,138. The council goes through the redistricting process every 10 years.
During the redistricting meeting, committee members reviewed a current map and maps generated by city staff members that showed the capabilities of redistricting and were intended to spark discussion by the committee on what map it could create.
“This is purely a City Council function, and we are providing you staff support and anything that you come up with, scenarios — we will be glad to show them and how they work,” City Manager Hank Dial said.
The map that the City Council ultimately chooses will be in place for the next round of city elections, said Mark Bates, director of Council and Citizen Engagement, after the committee meeting.
At the beginning of the committee meeting, Assistant City Attorney Ericka Hernandez said that the timeline for finalizing the new city districts is tight. Cabell County must be done with its redistricting process by Jan. 10 so candidates can file for upcoming county elections. The city must approve its redistricting by an ordinance, so it needs two readings, and the county has asked that the city finish by Thanksgiving.
She advised that when dividing districts into nine groups the mean must be about 5,205. Court cases across the country say a variation of 5% between the populations of the district suffices.
By the end of the meeting, the committee adjourned in order to have more time to closely review the maps presented and planned to reconvene Friday for further discussion.
During the last Cabell County Commission meeting, commissioners approved a resolution declaring the intention for magisterial redistricting. It will discuss actions at its Nov. 23 meeting.