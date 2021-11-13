HUNTINGTON — The redistricting committee of the Huntington City Council has put forth a proposed map that will move forward to the rest of the council.
In a Friday meeting, committee members voted on one of three proposed maps that will move forward in the redistricting process. The City Council must adopt a new map of districts by an ordinance, meaning it must have two readings.
The committee members are council members DuRon Jackson, Holly Smith Mount, Todd Sweeney, Teresa Johnson and committee chairman Bob Bailey. All members voted in favor of a map formally called “Councilwoman Mount Proposed 3.” Mount said the work on the map was a team effort, with help from Johnson and Sweeney. Director of Innovation Scott Lemley and other members of city staff also aided the council members in the process, she said.
Of changes to districts on the proposed map, District 5 would include both Fairfield East and Fairfield West. The change was important to Johnson, she said, as it promotes unity within the neighborhood. Johnson is the District 5 representative on the council.
“If we’re going to have power and work within our community, then they have to work together,” she said after the meeting. “And what better way to work together when they’re all together?”
Other changes include that District 1, which is currently in Wayne County, would expand into Cabell County under the proposed map. District 2 would also expand into the Harveytown neighborhood.
“I’d just like to thank everybody who helped on this too,” said Sweeney, who represents District 2, during the meeting. “It was good work by everybody involved.”
The district that would lose the most voters — more than 2,200 — is District 6, which is Mount’s district. Because it was the largest district, the change had to happen, she said.
“I was really grateful for my teammates on council for being so flexible knowing that I was going to take that kind of hit,” she said. “They all really worked well with me to help me maintain the integrity of District 6 and ... keeping all the interests of the district aligned.”
The city goes through the redistricting process every 10 years, as lines are redrawn with the latest U.S. Census data. Each of the nine Huntington districts must have a mean of about 5,205 voters and are allowed a 5% variance of population.
The ordinance that the council can eventually adopt would be in place for the next round of city elections in 2024. The City Council meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15, at Huntington City Hall. Council members will be sent the proposed map ahead of the meeting.