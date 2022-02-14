HUNTINGTON — A former Huntington fire chief is officially on duty.
During their Monday night meeting, Huntington City Council members confirmed the appointment of former Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller to the position again. He previously led the department from 1999 to 2009.
“I am honored and I appreciate Council’s actions this evening and look forward to serving the citizens of Huntington under the mayor’s leadership,” Fuller said after the meeting.
In other business, council approved a resolution to name a senior wellness center in the West End as the “Bob Bailey Senior Wellness Center.” Bailey, who is currently an at-large council member, is a former Cabell County commissioner and sheriff. The Administration and Finance Committee reviewed the resolution on Monday ahead of the City Council meeting.
Bailey said he has long wanted a senior center in the West End. He is the president of Cabell County Community Services Organization’s board of directors. He added that he donates his salary from the city to the organization.
“It’s a great thing for the West End of Huntington and Westmoreland,” Bailey said. “And I’ve given the last 25 years of my life to trying to get it built and I finally found the man who had enough guts to work with me, the mayor.”
The center will give senior citizens a place to socialize while getting a meal and also provide some medical help, he added.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.